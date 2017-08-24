Swipe right, swipe right, swipe right...

It seems that Jared Leto wouldn't have a problem getting a lady, but he's apparently still letting technology help him in his quest for love.

The actor told E! News that he's on Tinder!

While speaking to E!'s Daily Pop on Aug. 24, Jared was asked how he has a personal life given his extremely busy professional schedule, he replied, "It's called Tinder."

The "Suicide Squad" actor joked, "I just said that so I'd get a little stock from the company."

There's no denying that the man has limited time for a personal life. Aside from his acting, Jared also fronts his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, and they are set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. They recently released their new single "Walk On Water."

The professional sacrifices he makes are just fine with him, as Jared says he actually prefers working hard over playing hard.

"I actually don't have much of a personal life, but I love my work," Jared told E!. "To me, I'd rather write a song than go to a party. I'd rather work on a piece of content or do something that I'm excited about than a lot of other things."

Jared's life is about to get busier, as well, as it was just announced on Aug. 23 that he is getting his own "Suicide Squad" spin-off film based on his character, the Joker. The film will also star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

A source told the Hollywood Reporter that the script is "an insane and twisted love story. When 'Harry Met Sally' on benzedrine."

Remember, though, that while Harley Quinn may steal The Joker's heart, you have the real Jared Leto in the palm of your hand.

