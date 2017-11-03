Johnny Depp seemed to be drunk while attending the London premiere of "Murder On The Orient Express," according to a report out of the United Kingdom.

Jo Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

The Sun speculated on Nov. 3 that the actor had a few adult beverages before the premiere, and pictures seem to somewhat support the case. While there, Johnny could be seen being held and guided by his security. The Sun added that Johnny was getting odd looks from his castmates.

He allegedly "reeked of booze," The Sun said.

Johnny didn't speak to press, choosing to only pose for photos on the red carpet and sign autographs.

Jo Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

The report stated that Johnny was actually at London club The Box the previous evening.

"Johnny was having big old night and was told off for smoking three times while inside," a source connected to the film told The Sun. "He was annoyed people were staring at him too. But on the night of the premiere, he was in a strange mood and everyone thought he'd been drinking."

Jo Davidson/SHM/REX/Shutterstock

The source added that Johnny was overhead at the club speaking about his 2016 split from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"You can see why there are still some serious fears about his wellbeing," the source said.

Following the film, the actor reportedly opted to avoid the afterparty and was allegedly overheard saying he had "two hot blondes" waiting for him.