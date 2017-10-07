During an appearance at New York Comic Con, Canadian singer, The Weeknd, revealed his secret project with Marvel - "Starboy," the persona on his hit song off his third studio album of the same name, will be made into a comic book series due out in 2018, reports EW.

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The pop star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, 27, gave out clues via social media leading up to the Manhattan event, hinting at the big news of the transformation of the character, inspired by the song.

According to EW, on Saturday, while signing autographs at the Marvel Booth at the Javitz Center, The Weeknd confirmed to eager fans, the look and new life of the rumored character.

The hit song, which features French legends Daft Punk -- no word yet if they'll make an appearance in the comic book -- was released in November 2016. Since then, the performer has teased at the idea of creating a comic book about the mysterious antihero of the streets.

"Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga," The Weeknd said in an interview with Pigeons & Planes. "I guess this is the fourth chapter. He's a character that we created. It's so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well. … He's a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He's definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well. He's a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us."

This is not the first time real-life musicians have been featured as comic material: Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, The Black Eyed Peas, and Kiss have also received "the comic book treatment."