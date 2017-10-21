TMZ exclusively reported that fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein completed one week of outpatient treatment in Arizona following multiple accusations of rape as well as sexual assault - hours later the news outlet updated that he'll now be staying in the program for another month!

Invision/AP

"He doesn't want excessive distractions and wants to continue working with his doctors," a rep explained the change in plans to TMZ, clarifying, "The [initial] outpatient program which Weinstein entered still ends Saturday."

According to TMZ, Weinstein's treating psychologist, who was given permission to speak with the news agency, however requested they do not use his name - added that he was a key member of the team treating the producer for "various psychological issues."

The psychologist explained that the program, which initially lasted one week, is an "intensive therapy" on an outpatient basis. He added that it focuses on "dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy."

The treatment source also added that Weinstein was indeed "invested in the program" and disputes reports that Weinstein was not taking the therapy seriously and ranted about conspiracies against him. The psychologist went on to add that the Oscar winning producer "was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions," as well as "He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged."

WireImage

TMZ was told that Weinstein attended one group session at the very start of his treatment but physicians soon decided there were privacy concerns and he began going to sessions that were individual and more discreet.

In reaction to reports of Weinstein being angry, the inside source says there was anger that came about but that others seeking treatment at the location would not have been exposed to it, and that reports of him spiraling out of control simply were "not true."

The facility psychologist added: "There were things that triggered [Weinstein's] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger."

As for whether or not Weinstein, who is currently buried under a mountain of seriously troubling accusations and allegations, has made any progress, the psychologist offered. "Time will tell."