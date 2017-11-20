It's a bird, it's a plane, it's.... two Supermen ON a plane!

A rare sight occurred high in the sky when Dean Cain and Brandon Routh were on the same airplane. Both men have played Superman in the past, with Dean playing the the Man of Steel in the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" from 1993 to 1997. Brandon played the legendary role in 2006's "Superman Returns."

In other words, Superman was flying again!

"So 2 Supermen got on a plane ✈️... 😱," Dean tweeted on Nov. 19, clearly realizing the humor of the completely coincidental airborne meeting.

It sounds like things got even more superhero-esque at 32,000 feet. One of Dean's followers humorously wondered if any of the incarnations of "Superman" was an in-flight movie option.

"Well, Wonder Woman is on the system...so I think I'll watch that," the actor tweeted.

Brandon also joked about the meeting.

"Catching up on our non-regular/as in by accident, #LeagueOfSupermen meeting," he wrote, tagging Tim and Sam Daly, who voiced Superman in animated series of the superhero.

Clearly the mere mortals on this flight were in safe and super hands.