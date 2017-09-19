When it comes to Janet Jackson, what you see is what she meant. Over the years, the superstar has done more tours than she can probably count, and she's worn even more costumes than that.

According to her wardrobe stylist, Robert Behar, she's involved in every single decision -- right down to the buttons!

Johnny Louis/WENN.com

"I've worked with Janet for 10-12 years now and it's like family. Janet is a very, very, very, generous and incredibly kind human being and also very precise with her creations," he told E! News. "Whether it's her tour or show she knows exactly what she wants, which makes a big difference and makes things a lot easier for me. She's also so precise and has an incredible eye for fashion. We are a quarter of an inch to an eighth of an inch away from everything that is done."

Janet, a new mom, is currently out on her State of the World Tour, so her vision with Robert is on stage almost every night.

"She's 120 percent involved in it, from the dancers to the band to everybody," Robert said of Janet's involvement with wardrobe. "She's involved in every little aspect of everything. With the clothes, it's the same. When we do fittings, we first do all the fittings with the dancers and full fittings with hair and makeup and wardrobe, then we'll tweak and be like let's change the length of the hair on the dancers for example, and she's involved in ALL of it. Every little part."

AP

Perhaps one of the interesting things about dressing Janet for a tour of this caliber is that Robert has to continually make adjustments because the singer typically loses weight while on the road.

"What we do is we make a series of costumes going a size down because we know that the tour is an extensive workout so she's going to get even smaller than she is now so we make one inch smaller sizes as we go along," Robert said.

With Janet, though, Robert never really has to worry. He's confident that she can make anything look good.

"Her body is so on point, she looks insane," he said. "Remember, she just had a baby and she looks insane!"