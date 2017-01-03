Former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules didn't exactly find long-lasting love on his season of the hit ABC show, but that didn't stop him from doling out advice to the newest "Bachelor" star Nick Viall.

That, however, didn't exactly sit well with Whitney Bischoff, the woman Chris proposed to at the end of season 19. The duo split two months after the finale aired.

"Why is Chris giving advice #TheBachelor," she wrote on Twitter on Monday night as Nick sat down in a pre-taped segment to discuss love with man known to viewers as "Prince Farming." Nick also included him chatting with Sean Lowe and fellow franchise alum Ben Higgins.

Sean proposed to Catherine Giudici following his season and the couple got married in January 2014. In July, they became the parents of a son, Samuel. Ben, meanwhile, is still with Lauren Bushnell, whom he proposed to during the finale of his season. They've had bumps in the road and even called off their wedding, but they remain together.

That leaves Mr. Soules as the loveless man out of the trio, and Whitney wasn't going to let that go unnoticed. Still, she received some flack for her comment.

"Simmer yall. Its no secret only a few succeed," she wrote. "Id want advice from a bach who made it - it ain't easy! No salt.No shade. All facts.#TheBachelor."

Off camera, Whitney eventually found her knight in shining armor, announcing in July that she got engaged to boyfriend Ricky Angel.

Chris, meanwhile, hasn't addressed the dig, but he did acknowledge on Twitter that he didn't dish out the best love lessons to the incoming "Bachelor."

"Ben gave the best advise for sure!," he wrote.