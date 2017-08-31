Kate Hudson's life isn't all glitz and glamour, but for those times she's about to have a grade A meltdown, her brother's phone usually rings.

In a wide-ranging interview with Cosmopolitan, Kate said Oliver Hudson is the person who calms her down the most when she's stressed.

"The first person I call is Oliver Hudson to make me laugh," she said. "The best advice he ever gave me was: 'Nobody cares! There's about seven-plus billion people in the world who don't give a s---.'"

Still, she said that the one person in the family who she could trust with a secret isn't technically her family, telling Cosmo Kurt Russell, her mother Goldie Hawn's longtime partner, is a vault when it comes to secret keeping.

Kate seems to be having a moment in her life -- she's found love with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and she's working with Sia on a mysterious project.

When asked about her happiest moment of the past year, she said, "Working with Sia on our special project and knowing that no matter what, I will always have a lifelong friend in her. What a beautiful person."

For that project, Kate famously shaved her head, which she says is a heck of a beauty hack.

"Shaving your head," she said of her new look, "cuts down on time spent post-sweat."