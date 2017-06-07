The Beyhive is buzzing with speculation that Beyonce has already secretly welcomed her twin babies.

The conspiracy uses a mix of social media posts, timing and family developments as proof.

After Memorial Day Weekend, Beyonce posted a photo with her daughter Blue Ivy. However, many of eagle-eyed supporters speculated that the image was actually a throwback and not taken that weekend.

The argument was that the bump looks slightly smaller than other images that had been taken around the same time.

Further, Bey is known to change her hairstyle often. In that particular shot, her hair was crimped, much like it was in early May. Was this an attempt to throw everyone off?

Then, on May 20, a Twitter user spotted Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! TINA KNOWLES WAS SEEN AT A HOSPITAL IN LA!!! #BeyHive," the person captioned the image of a woman that certainly looked like Tina.

Interestingly, Radar Online said on May 5 that Bey and the family had quietly moved into a property near Cedars Sinai Hospital, so she wouldn't have too far to travel when it was go time.

Adding more intrigue to the mix, Beyonce's sister Solange was supposed to perform on May 25 at the Boston Calling festival, but canceled somewhat abruptly. The festival tweeted, that the cancelation was "due to production delays and and complications beyond her control."

Solange then wrote, "I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way:(."

Lastly, Jay Z was spotted at game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 1 without Bey. Was she at home with the new babies?