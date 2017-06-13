Although former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is happily engaged to Shawn Booth, she's on the dating app Bumble.

Wait, wait, it's not what you think.

The app, which is a very popular dating site, also features a Bumble BFF function where you can try to make friend connections. Ever since Kaitlyn moved to Nashville to be with her beau, she's had a hard time making friends.

"We all know the Bumble App. I love it because it's the women who make the first move," she told E! News. "And, we all know, I love empowering women. And then there's Bumble BFF, which is about expanding your girl gang and finding friends in your area. I'm actually bringing Shawn's sister [to meet other women] because she's my BFF in this city."

While Kaitlyn certainly went an unconventional route to find love, she never tried dating apps.

"I never was on dating apps. I mean, there was online dating, but I feel like the whole app dating started after I went on the show. And I remember my girlfriend going on her dating app, explaining it to me and thinking that's crazy," she said. "I mean, being on a TV show is probably crazier, but you know. I also didn't have Facebook back then and I think you had to have that to be on the app."

She told E! that if she had a dating app profile, her bio would simply read, "Good, and you?"

Of course, any date with her would likely have to involve wine (and if you follow her on social media, you know how much she loves her vino.)

"I'm not a snobby wine drinker, but I do enjoy the nice stuff," she said, adding that her favorite wine is "anything red."