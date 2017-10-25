"The Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan just told 580 people that they are not welcome.

IZZY/WENN.com

After an apparent technical glitch by Paperless Post, the reality TV star accidentally sent out hundreds of invitations to an intimate party she was having at her house on Oct. 24. However, the party was only meant for a few people.

So, Sonja had to disinvited 580 people in a separate message.

"So sorry to let you know my Paperless Post has gone haywire it sent invites to my entire list for a small cocktail I am having for some friends in my small garden tomorrow," she wrote in the new message, posted by The Blast. "Some 580 names Please disregard if you received tonight in the last 5 minutes. Sorry for the mistake. Sonja."

Awkward!

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

In the initial invite, Sonja promised an evening of "garden cocktails, conversation and canapes at home." The party went from 6 PM to 9 PM sharp because "everyone is off to something," the invite read.