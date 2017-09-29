Someone give Jennifer Garner some coffee stat! The actress revealed that she spent Thursday night sleeping in a tent in her backyard, and it was all because of her kids and a concept called "Yes Day."

Splash News

The idea of "Yes Day" is to give your kids the power to make choices for one day a year, and you have to adhere to those plans no matter how silly. The concept is inspired by the children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Jen's kids -- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 -- wanted to spend a night with their mom under the stars. Afterward, the mom of three would probably tell you she looked a little worse for wear after trading a night on the town for a night on the ground.

"You'll never need coffee more than the day after "Yes Day!," she captioned a sleepy-looking, makeup-free selfie.

She used the hashtags, "five years running," "we slept in a tent in the backyard," "coffee is my yes day" and "national coffee day."

Just a few hours after posting the selfie, she had received nearly 17,000 likes.

Is Jennifer Garner in the running for mother of the year because of her participation in Yes Day? Yes way, she is!