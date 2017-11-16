When Kim Kardahian West hosted an over-the-top baby shower for her impending arrival, someone very important to the process was noticeably absent: the woman carrying the baby.

While chatting on "The Real," the reality TV star detailed why she didn't invite her surrogate.

"I, um, I did not [invite the surrogate]," Kim said. "I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day. And, you know, I just thought, I don't know, it was like a weird decision to have to make."

Her children North and Saint were reasons one and two as to why the surrogate wasn't there.

"Of course, I would've wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet," Kim said. "So I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them."

Kim and Kanye West are expected to add a girl to their brood in January, according to reports, although some have put the date in December.

"I love her," she said of the mystery woman carrying their child. "I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She's great. She's been amazing."

When the woman decided to be a surrogate, she didn't know that she would be carrying a very famous baby-to-be.

"You could do it totally anonymously," she said of their process to contract a surrogate. "You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever's carrying my baby, like what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her."

The woman was genuinely happy to meet Kimye and find out they were going to be the parents of the baby girl in her belly.

"She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable," Kim said, "but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it and really excited."