Martha Stewart is public enemy No. 1 among New York Yankees fans right now.

On April 10, Yankee's pitcher Michael Pineda had pitched a perfect game into the 7th inning, meaning he got every single batter he faced out. However, as people started clamoring about the possible historic moment (it's only been done 23 times in the history of the game), the businesswoman took to Twitter to let everyone know what was happening.

Big mistake!

"It's top of the seventh here at yankee stadium and the Yankees are pitching a perfect game versus the Tampa rays," she tweeted.

Any and every baseball fan knows how this goes: You never speak about a perfect game or a no-hitter as it's happening. Baseball is a highly superstitious sport and it's believed that if you speak of a perfect game, you will jinx it.

Well, in the 7th inning, just moments after Martha's tweet, Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria hit a double. Perfect game over.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images North America

Fans destroyed Martha on Twitter afterward.

"Martha Stewart should still be in prison for this tweet," one man wrote. Another said, "Way to go. Jinx." Another said, "Ya blew it, Martha!" One person even asked if she hated the Yankees.

Perhaps, though, the most savage tweet came from the Rays Twitter account, who responded to Martha's tweet about a perfect game by simply writing, "fake news."

The forgotten part about all of this is the Yankees won easily, beating the Rays 8-1.