Nick Cannon just isn't liking Instagram like he used to.

The former "America's Got Talent" host voiced his disdain for the social media platform on Sunday, giving insight as to why he recently deleted the pictures from his account.

"I wasn't making no money from Instagram," he said in an interview. "Instagram is making all this money, all these billions... They're making so much money and we're just offering our personal lives up."

He argued that his personal life was no longer personal because he was sharing so much.

"Every time we put a picture up, they own it," he said. "So I started getting in depth and said I don't want to put anything personal on Instagram. I put business stuff up there, but my personal stuff should be left for me."

Nick is still active on other social media platforms, and he's still on Instagram, although his mentality has changed.

"I got addicted to it. I was following and liking," he said on the site. "I used to read two books a week and now I'm on Instagram for four hours every day, so I pulled back a little bit."