Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, laid down the truth on the ups and downs of growing up with mega-star parents in the debut outing of online magazine Girlgaze.

When asked what it was like growing up in the public eye, the 17 year old really opened up, saying, "To be completely and utterly honest, it's absolutely terrible."

"Growing up and trying to figure out your life… while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what's going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible -- and the only way to get over it, is to go into it," said the "Whip My Hair" singer.

"You can't change your face. You can't change your parents. You can't change any of those things," she continued. "So I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche."

"When you're born into it, there are two choices that you have; I'm either going to try to go into it completely and help from the inside, or… I'm really going to take myself completely out of the eye of society. There's really no in-between," she added.

In the past, the singer-actress has praised her mom and dad and acknowledged how much she really admires and respects her globally-famous parents.

In a 2016 interview with Pharrell Williams for Interview magazine, the young star dished on her parents: "Growing up, all I saw was my parents trying to be the best people they could be, and people coming to them for wisdom, coming to them for guidance, and them not putting themselves on a pedestal, but literally being face-to-face with these people and saying, 'I'm no better than you, but the fact that you're coming to me to reach some sort of enlightenment or to shine a light on something, that makes me feel love and gratitude for you.'"

She then offered some final pearls of wisdom on the humility she has witnessed: "They always give back what people give to them," she said. "And sometimes they keep giving and giving and giving... It's not just about money. It's not just about giving people gifts or whatever. What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on -- it's something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept."