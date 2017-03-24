Brooke Shields has still got it going on.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her bikini body this week, and wow, can you say body goals!

In her image, Brooke crops out her eyes, but shows off the majority of her tight, toned body and sculpted arms in a blue bikini. Judging by her caption, even she knows that she looks good (and she does!).

The hard work is starting to pay off. A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

"The hard work is starting to pay off," she captioned the snap that shows her standing on the beach, the turquoise ocean behind her.

In the image, she wears nothing but the bikini, a sun-blocking hat and jewelry.

Brooke, a mother of two, once said that there's no magic trick to maintaining her figure -- it's all about diet and exercise... In other words, she does it the old fashioned way.

"I don't think there's a trick to being healthy," she told Healthy Living. "I think we all know what our limitations are. It's about being honest with yourself and saying, 'Yep, I'll have to eat less and exercise more than I'm consuming.'"

Gregory Pace / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

She said she mixes up her fitness routines to keep things fresh.

"Usually I just try to spin, do yoga, take dance classes and keep myself as far from injury as possible. But I think it has to be more of a lifestyle than just a crash course," she said. "As I've gotten older I've realized that my recovery isn't as quick. I try to maintain a level of fitness throughout the year, so that I'm not shocking my system."

Asked what her best health tip is, she said getting enough sleep and drinking water is essential, but "balancing" your diet is the best way.

"It's so boring but yet it's true," she said. "It gets real simple; there's no pill."