If you've ever wondered how the ladies handle all those grueling hours filming "Real Housewives," well now we know.

Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Sonja Morgan has a surprisingly easy and lowkey tactic to keep her energy levels up: Hydration!

The 53-year-old New Yorker doesn't drink just regular tap water to stay hydrated. No, instead she uses HFactor water -- which is a hydrogen rich water in case you didn't know what it was.

In an interview the Us Weekly, the glamorous "Real Housewife" opened up about her new secret weapon. "When we're filming Housewives, HFactor is a total lifesaver," she said. "I've been trying to cut down on coffee and hydrogen water gives me a clean boost of energy. I'm obsessed."

Another perk? It allegedly also helps with hangovers!