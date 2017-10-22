According to a report on TMZ, Kristoff St. John, star of the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun.

CBS via Getty Images

The outlet's law enforcement sources say that Kristoff was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation due to his suicidal threats. Their sources say an ex of Kristoff's -- not his ex-wife, Mia St. John -- called police on Thursday, Oct. 19. The unnamed ex explained to cops that Kristoff had sent her photos where he was holding a gun to his head.

Cops confiscated two guns and placed Kristoff under a 72-hour mental evaluation hold.

On Nov. 23, 2014, Kristoff's son, Julian, committed suicide. Julian was 24 at the time and, per a 2013 profile on his artwork, suffered from schizophrenia, with which he'd been diagnosed at the age of 18.

WireImage

"Julian knows what it is like to feel lonely, off-kilter and claustrophobic," the Huffington Post wrote in their profile. "He has endured bouts of severe depression since he was a child."

At the time of Julian's death, Mia, a boxer, shared a statement on Sqor Sports, a social media website for athletes. "Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit. He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure," she said.

"Unfortunately, the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle - he simply chose to set himself free," she continued. "My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul."

TMZ reports that the upcoming anniversary of the suicide had Kristoff "very, very upset."