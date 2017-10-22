'The Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John allegedly threatened to kill himself
According to a report on TMZ, Kristoff St. John, star of the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has allegedly threatened to kill himself with a gun.
The outlet's law enforcement sources say that Kristoff was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation due to his suicidal threats. Their sources say an ex of Kristoff's -- not his ex-wife, Mia St. John -- called police on Thursday, Oct. 19. The unnamed ex explained to cops that Kristoff had sent her photos where he was holding a gun to his head.
Cops confiscated two guns and placed Kristoff under a 72-hour mental evaluation hold.
On Nov. 23, 2014, Kristoff's son, Julian, committed suicide. Julian was 24 at the time and, per a 2013 profile on his artwork, suffered from schizophrenia, with which he'd been diagnosed at the age of 18.
"Julian knows what it is like to feel lonely, off-kilter and claustrophobic," the Huffington Post wrote in their profile. "He has endured bouts of severe depression since he was a child."
At the time of Julian's death, Mia, a boxer, shared a statement on Sqor Sports, a social media website for athletes. "Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit. He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure," she said.
"Unfortunately, the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle - he simply chose to set himself free," she continued. "My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul."
TMZ reports that the upcoming anniversary of the suicide had Kristoff "very, very upset."