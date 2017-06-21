Bret Michaels has two stunning young women on his hands.

The rocker shared an image of daughters Raine, 17, and Jorja Bleau, 12, to social media on June 21 and many of his 300,000 followers were stunned at their beauty.

"The kiddos rocked big @MGMGrand Arena 4 #FathersDay #RainesRules #JorjasRules #MichaelsLaw #AdventuresOfBandanaMan," the Poison frontman captioned the image of he and his girls.

Bret was in Las Vegas on Father's Day weekend performing on tour with Def Leppard.

"Beautiful daughters, like their dad," one person said. Another said, "Bret....you're in for trouble !! Beautiful family !"

Bret has rarely shown images of his girls, so for many of his fans, this is the first time in years that they've seen the girls.

Bret shares the girls with ex Kristi Lynn Gibson. The girls frequently appeared on Bret's short-lived 2010 reality show, "Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It" when they were just youngsters.

HRC / WENN

The rocker has been open about his affection for his daughters. In 2011, he was actually interviewed by his daughter for Redbook magazine.

"I've realized that when you've got exceptional girls like mine, it's easy to be a sucker!," he said at the time.

Perhaps he sensed that his daughters would grow up to have model good looks because in that same interview he told Raine and Jorja, "You forgot to say that your dad will be chaperoning you on all your dates until you're at least 48!"