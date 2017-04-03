Former "Zoey 101" star Matthew Underwood is being commended for rescuing a baby out of a car after its mother crashed, supposedly while high on drugs.

TMZ said that Matthew was one of the first people on the scene of a car crash on March 30 after "a female driver cut across 6 lanes of traffic on a busy street and crashed into a tree."

The father of the child was also in the car and also unconscious.

Matthew told police that when he arrived on the scene he saw the parents passed out, so he removed the uninjured child from the car. His brother then called 911. He also shot video of the scene before Port St. Lucie, Florida police arrived in which the mother can easily be seen passed out.

The Nickelodeon star told TMZ that he "wanted to document" the scene before he intervened in case things went south.

A police report of the incident states that once authorities arrived, the mother was passed out at the wheel with a syringe full of heroin in her arm. The father was passed out in the back seat next to the baby, who was in an unsecured car seat. The dad allegedly had drug paraphernalia around him, as well.

The woman, TMZ said, told cops she'd just bought heroin to try for the first time. Photos released by the police show a syringe on the seat of the car.

Both parents were arrested.