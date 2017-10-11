Blake Lively has always had the same beautiful, long blond hair, but on Oct. 10, she changed it up and debuted a new shorter style.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The mom of two debuted a tuck hairstyle at a screening for her new movie, "All I See Is You," at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. It appeared that her shorter 'do was merely an optical illusion, as her lengthy tresses were tucked under, making it look like she was rocking a lob (or long bob!).

Blake paired her new style with a white Ralph & Russo skirt suit and towering sparkly Christian Louboutin heels.

Her hair was done by stylist Rod Ortega, who posted about the style on Instagram, mentioning that he used L'Oréal products and Ibizia hair tools on the 30 year old.

Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In "All I See Is You," Blake portrays a blind woman who lives with her doting husband in Thailand. The former "Gossip Girl" star described the movie to Glamour magazine as an "obsessive love story."

Marc Forster, who directed the film, recently praised Blake in an interview with Vanity Fair saying, "She reminds me of these really beautiful, classy movie stars from the '70s like Julie Christie and Faye Dunaway."