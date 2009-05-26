Hairdos and Don'ts
By Paige Ferrari
It's time once again for Wonderwall's examination of celebrity hair, and where it can go right and wrong.
Kate Gosselin of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" loves talking about her hair. That's fine. But we're still pretty certain her asymmetrical shield bangs/frosted-tip front mullet are a solid DON'T, eight times over.
