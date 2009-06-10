Hairdos and Don'ts

Celebrity Hairdos and Don'ts

kimkardashian.celebuzz.com / . 1 / 12

By Paige Ferrari

It's time once again for Wonderwall's examination of celebrity hair -- where it can go right, and where it can go terribly, terribly wrong.

When you're a noted sex-symbol like Kim Kardashian, there are certain rules to making a drastic hair change. One such rule is: DO make sure that short new 'do is a wig.

Up NextNot sexy enough?
kimkardashian.celebuzz.com / . 1 / 12

By Paige Ferrari

It's time once again for Wonderwall's examination of celebrity hair -- where it can go right, and where it can go terribly, terribly wrong.

When you're a noted sex-symbol like Kim Kardashian, there are certain rules to making a drastic hair change. One such rule is: DO make sure that short new 'do is a wig.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries