Hairdos and Don'ts

Hairdos and Don'ts for Sept. 2

Pacific Coast News 1 / 12

By Dana Flax

Let's face it, when you're Carrie Bradshaw, the hair gods pretty much smile down on you and your fabulous curly hair DO every day of your blessed life. Extra points for only small traces of frizz on a presumably muggy NYC day. Well done, Sarah Jessica Parker('s hairstylist).

Up NextNew 'Do
Pacific Coast News 1 / 12

By Dana Flax

Let's face it, when you're Carrie Bradshaw, the hair gods pretty much smile down on you and your fabulous curly hair DO every day of your blessed life. Extra points for only small traces of frizz on a presumably muggy NYC day. Well done, Sarah Jessica Parker('s hairstylist).

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries