Hairdos and Don'ts for the Week of July 20

By Paige Ferrari

It's time once again for Wonderwall's examination of celebrity hair: where it can go right and where it can go terribly, horribly wrong.

Scarlett Johansson departs from her blond look, once again, with some questionable results.

Outside of comic book movies, fake red hair runs the risk of looking more Ronald McDonald than Julianne Moore. DON'T be afraid to go back to your roots once the "Iron Man 2" dye washes out, ScarJo.