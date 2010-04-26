Hairdos and Don'ts: Taylor Swift
By Melissa Hunter
Taylor Swift either has the best hairstylist money can buy or was born with impossibly perfect locks. (Probably both, really.) In any case, the soft waves framing her cherubic face are almost always a follicle masterpiece.
At the ACM Awards this month, she showed that you DO need to leave at least one tendril down when attempting to attain a gorgeous, loose, wavy updo.
By Melissa Hunter
Taylor Swift either has the best hairstylist money can buy or was born with impossibly perfect locks. (Probably both, really.) In any case, the soft waves framing her cherubic face are almost always a follicle masterpiece.
At the ACM Awards this month, she showed that you DO need to leave at least one tendril down when attempting to attain a gorgeous, loose, wavy updo.