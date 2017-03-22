Yoga, it does a body good. Really good.

Since her release from prison in December 2015, Teresa Giudice has been a yoga fanatic. In fact, she's said in the past that yoga helped her get through her 11-month lockup. Her body is now reaping the rewards.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took to Instagram on March 22 to show off her bikini body as she stood on a balcony in Boca Raton, Florida.

Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

"Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste," she captioned the image showing her in the skimpy two-piece that showed off her toned arms and legs and flat tummy.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Teresa has always seemed to have a fit body, but she looks to be in the best shape of her life now at 44 years old. It's no secret that she has yoga and determination to thank. Yoga was something that she practiced in prison, but eventually really dedicated herself to.

"I just love it so much and I just want to learn everything about it. I'd eventually like to come out with my own yoga DVD and a yoga clothing line and maybe open my own yoga studio," she told Us Weekly in March 2016. "I just love yoga, it's good for my body and, more importantly, it's good for my mind."

To this day, she often uses social media to speak of her love of yoga to her followers.

"I wish I would have done this years ago," she told People magazine. "I've never been flexible before, and now I'm really becoming more flexible, which I love."

Her Florida vacation -- she's there celebrating her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga's birthday -- comes as the reality TV star continues to mourn the death of her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed on March 4, 2017.

She will forever be missed and cherished in my heart! Because of her I will find the strength to continue life's journey. My mother, my confidant, my best friend , my everything .. until we meet again ❤❤I love you mommy❤ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

"She will forever be missed and cherished in my heart!," she wrote in sharing a pic of her and her mother after her passing. "Because of her I will find the strength to continue life's journey. My mother, my confidant, my best friend , my everything .. until we meet again ❤❤I love you mommy❤."