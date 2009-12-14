Fashion Forensics for Dec. 14

With so many fabulously (read: expensively!) dressed celebs running wild these days, we couldn't help but capture a few of our favorite looks -- and show you how to play copycat for a whole lot less.

Penelope Cruz heats up the chilly London premiere of "Nine." The sexy Spaniard shows off her curves in a dazzling Ralph Lauren beaded gown while toting a lizard clutch, also by Ralph Lauren. Muy caliente!

Get the look:

Dress: JS Boutique Mesh Babydoll Gown, $72

Bag: MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Clutch in "Lapis Python", $198

Bronzer: Dior Bronze Original Tan Bronzing Powder, $42