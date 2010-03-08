2010 Oscars: Worst Dressed

By Kat Giantis

Grope for the Best: Charlize Theron is no stranger to taking style risks at the Oscars. Remember when she unleashed the shoulder bow that ate Cleveland? But there's fashion-forward, and there's sashaying into the ceremony while being felt up by a delicious pair of Cinnabon sticky buns. The statuesque and recently single Oscar winner breaks two cardinal rules of couture with her strapless, two-toned lilac gown: 1) When you're in possession of a world-class face and figure, avoid distractions such as hypnotically swirling chesticle rosettes; and 2) A lady never lets her designer-wear get to second base on the first red-carpet date.