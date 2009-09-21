2009 Emmys Fashion Losers

By Kat Giantis

How J.Lo Can You Go?: When we think of award-winning television, Kim Kardashian isn't exactly the first name that springs to mind. And yet here she is on the Emmys red carpet, posing with a steely determination that nearly has us convinced she belongs there. Or maybe she just has us convinced that she's a much bigger star, a star who's also famous for her callipygian assets. Seems Kim has been studying the Jennifer Lopez guide to excessive styling, because she's copied everything from J.Lo's trademark spidery, vision-impairing fake eyelashes to her forehead-smoothing, brain-circulation-limiting slicked-back hair. The thankfully-back-to-brunette knockout goes just as unnecessarily overboard with her outfit, modeling a curve-cuddling silk dress with a single pendulous bell sleeve and earrings suitable for hula-hooping. Kim may have been aiming for white-hot disco inferno, but instead she just looks ready to boogie down with Marc Anthony to a remixed version of "Jenny From the Block."

