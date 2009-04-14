Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more!

By Kat Giantis

Frumpsuit: Did you know that in between fulfilling her duties as a self-promoting reality show starlet, Kim Kardashian also conducts important research work? Her field of expertise: the study of hotness. This week's experiment: Is a knockout still a knockout when her waist, legs and feet are obliterated by a belted skantsuit (part pants, part skirt, part jumpsuit) from Elvis' later, little-known cross-dressing gladiator phase? Kim's scientific conclusion: She is, but only if she's blessed with traffic-stopping yabbos and at least 63 percent of those yabbos are kept on conspicuous display.