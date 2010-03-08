Oscars 2010: Best Dressed
By Kat Giantis
The Best Cam Awards Show Period: After years of bitter estrangement, Cameron Diaz has finally made peace with her hairbrush. And the reunion is a joyous one, even though they've agreed to disagree on the whole "lather, rinse, repeat" issue. The leggy, live wire actress puts a string of rumpled, bed-head disasters behind her as she styles soft, golden waves that flawlessly set off her strapless, crystal-studded Oscar de la Renta princess gown. It's a long-in-coming triumph of glamour over mussiness for Cam, who cinches best-dressed honors with understated gold hoop earrings, glossy red lips and enviably buffed arms that we assume she got from brushing her locks 100 times each and every night.
