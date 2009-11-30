Street Style for Nov. 30

By Dana Flax

Stunning redcarpet looks? They're no feat of fashion prowess (provided you have a great stylist on and off the red carpet, that is). Street Style pays tribute to the ingenue in the stunning coffee-run look, the starlet with the best dog-walking getup and more celebs' best off-duty outfits of late.

Street chic icon Sienna Miller puts her best boots forward on a coffee run in New York City.