Trend Report: Famous Beardos

Ringo / Jesal Parshotam / Pacific Coast News 1 / 9

By Saryn Chorney

Joaquin Phoenix may have shaved off his beard, but the facial hair-y trend is alive and growing in Hollywood. Check out which famous fellas are currently sporting some serious '70s-style scruff.

Robert Pattinson seems to have developed a rather furrying case of teen wolf envy.

