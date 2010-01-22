Trend Report: Famous Beardos
By Saryn Chorney
Joaquin Phoenix may have shaved off his beard, but the facial hair-y trend is alive and growing in Hollywood. Check out which famous fellas are currently sporting some serious '70s-style scruff.
Robert Pattinson seems to have developed a rather furrying case of teen wolf envy.
