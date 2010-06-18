Trend Report: Pretty in Pink

By Dana Flax

Guess what, fashionistas? For once, red and pink don't clash -- if we're talkin' red carpets and pink couture, that is. Click through to check out the most beautiful blush-colored gowns we've seen starlets rocking of late.

Diane Kruger's pink and black Jason Wu gown from Cannes was a fashion highlight from the festival. We love seeing her abandon her typical white for a splash of flirty fun color.