Trend Report: Red, White and Blue
By Melissa Hunter
Happy birthday, America! While we all try to pick out that perfect outfit to spill barbecue sauce all over this Sunday, a few stars have showcased some patriotic styles in advance to give us some ideas.
Like, if you're in the market for a spandex half-American flag, half-British flag dress, tweet @katyperry to find out where she got hers. She would totally lend it to you, but she hasn't figured out how to remove herself from it just yet.
