Trend Report: Underwear as Outerwear

By Dana Flax

As increasingly more lacy lingerie-inspired fashion makes its way down the runways, we've noticed quite a few stars purposely wearing their undies, well, out. Check out which ladies have earned themselves a place in the underwear as outerwear hall of fame (as well as the infamous Sue Ellen Mischke episode of "Seinfeld").

Sci-fi hottie Zoe Saldana proves that, indeed, she is a full-fledged (human) woman at a Prada event.