Trend Report: White Wedding

By Rebecca Silverstein

Last weekend's surge of celeb nuptials proves that wedding season is officially here! While we await photos of Carrie Underwood walking down the aisle in her Chantilly lace Monique Lhuillier and Emily Blunt saying "I do" in her embroidered chiffon Marchesa, check other dress options for blushing brides-to-be.

Jessica Alba wore blue to her secret courthouse wedding, but should she and hubby Cash Warren ever decide to renew their vows, this cute frock would be perfection!