Trend Report: Winter Handbags
By Dana Flax
Python and hobos and fringe, oh my! Click through to see which fashionable ladies are modeling the handbag trends on our winter wish list.
The Structured Satchel
Sarah Jessica Parker's got a handle on hot pink with a flirtatious yet structured bowling bag.
By Dana Flax
Python and hobos and fringe, oh my! Click through to see which fashionable ladies are modeling the handbag trends on our winter wish list.
The Structured Satchel
Sarah Jessica Parker's got a handle on hot pink with a flirtatious yet structured bowling bag.