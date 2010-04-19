Undressed! at the Academy of Country Music Awards

By Kat Giantis

Tux to Be You: The Academy of Country Music Awards isn't your typical self-congratulatory Hollywood ceremony. For one thing, it takes place in Las Vegas, a magical land where glitziness and tackiness are required by law. Also, instead of dripping with diamonds, the stars accessorize with 10-gallon cowboy hats and belt buckles the size of flapjacks. It all must be a nice change for Nicole Kidman. On the orange carpet, Mrs. Keith Urban can cut loose from her haute couture comfort zone and, in keeping with the Sin City theme, take a fashion gamble. Surprisingly, the statuesque actress almost hits the jackpot by flashing acres of leg and letting her thankfully-back-to-reddish locks hang loose. Unfortunately, she makes a sucker's bet with her L'Wren Scott mini-tux and trussed-up booties, crapping out as a drum majorette moonlighting as a maitre d'.

