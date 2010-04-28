Undressed! for April 28

By Kat Giantis

Gwyn and Bare It: We freely admit we don't get the concept of dressy shorts. Formal casualwear seems as contradictory as "Oscar-winning director Michael Bay" or "Ph.D.-candidate and homebody Lindsay Lohan." Still, Gwyneth Paltrow tries to make the look happen at the "Iron Man 2" premiere by serving it up in a matching sparkly blazer with a generous wedge of shirtless cleavage and rubber-smothered feet (we apparently missed the actress-cum-lifestyle guru's GOOP newsletter on how to turn old scuba fins into kicky shoes using garden shears). Leggy as she is, Gwyn's red-carpet choice is at war with her grueling workout regimen. After all, what good are those countless hours of squats, lunges and downward-dogging if you're just going to have your efforts foiled (see what we did there, because her outfit looks like aluminum foi- ... oh, never mind) by a shiny pair of short pants and inelegant, stumpifying half-booties.