Undressed! for April 7

By Kat Giantis

Double Negative: Many, many decades from now, when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are holed up in a crumbling mansion, surrounded by feral cats and unstable mountains of tattered clothing accumulated over a lifetime of layering, they'll stumble upon this photo in the rubble and marvel in unison, "My, we haven't changed a bit!" Which is one of the only pluses to the twins' commitment to putting the "tog" in octogenarian at the ripe old age of 23. Of course, on the grand scale of tragedies that can befall former child stars (e.g., addiction, bankruptcy, Lindsay Lohan-ism), MK and Ashley's compulsion to dress as miniature, haute couture versions of Morticia Addams' cataract-suffering Mee-Maw, who also happens to be playing the titular nutball role in a retirement community theater production of "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?," seems relatively harmless and almost comical, sort of like a "Full House" rerun. Well, except for the comical part.