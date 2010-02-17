Undressed! for Feb. 17

By Kat Giantis

The Boot of All Evil: Jessica Alba sure is getting greedy. It seems universally acknowledged beauty isn't enough for the starlet. She wants depth, too, which she tries to get at the London premiere of "Valentine's Day" with a deliberately quirky wardrobe choice: a checkered plaid puffball of a party dress that a hissy fit-tossing, high heel-stomping Suri Cruise wants returned to her closet this instant, plus peep-toe lace-up platform booties made from the most precious resource on Pandora (by which we mean, genuine Na'vi hide). But fashion whimsy of this magnitude requires an equally outsized personality (like the celebrity-crammed, critically slammed "V-Day," there's just way too much going on here), and Jessica, even after a decade in the spotlight, has yet to reveal if she has layers that extend beyond her thick black tights.

By Kat Giantis