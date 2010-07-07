Undressed! for July 7: Celeb Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

There Will Be Studs: Good news, Jessica Simpson. You're making progress. Your stylist no longer seems to hate you. She just hates certain parts of you. Like the parts that are appealingly curvy. And that attach your head to your body. But seeing as how you're about to celebrate your 30th birthday, and you're looking all happy and glowy, presumably because of the new man in your life, we're going to skip the nitpicking and instead give you the gift of positive reinforcement. So, here goes: It takes a truly confident woman to wiggle onto the red carpet in a vacuum-sealed beige body stocking. And confidence is one of the most attractive things a woman can possess, other than a Bedazzler, which makes you two for two. Happy 30th!

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: Jessica's biggest TMI moments