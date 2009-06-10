Undressed for June 11

By Kat Giantis

Reality Checked: In recent months, Drew Barrymore has repeatedly insisted that she and ex-boyfriend Justin Long are just good friends. And even though there's been plenty of PDA evidence to the contrary, including their tightly clasped digits in the picture above, we're sort of inclined to believe her. Why? Because the affable actress's unsightly pink plaid jumper doesn't say rekindled flame -- it says flame retardant. This is what you wear when a relationship has grown staler than a week-old unwrapped Twinkie, and the mere thought of making an effort, whether it's finding a flattering outfit for a night out on the town, running a brush through your hair, or slipping on shoes that don't inspire "your mama wears combat boots" jokes, is met with an immediate, "Eh, why bother?" Appearance apathy can be a romantic red flag, and Drew's indifference is flapping in the breeze much like that dinner napkin she has inexplicably wrapped around her neck. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when her tongue lived inside of Justin's mouth. Now, she seems determined to snuff off every last ember of smoldering passion by blanketing herself in that guaranteed romance extinguisher, the flannel nightgown.