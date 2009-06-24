Undressed for June 24

By Kat Giantis

A Quick Trip Down Mammary Lane: Britney Spears stays hydrated as she does a bit of shopping during her recent concert stop in London. Not that she was in danger of drying out, at least based on the barometric reading we're getting off her overtaxed salmon tank top, which clearly indicates a cold front is moving in. Nipping at its heels: a low-pressure system that Brit could easily head off by popping into Victoria's Secret, if only she were remotely interested in keeping her pride and joy (pride is the one on the left; joy is on the right) under wraps. Spears has long answered the question "To bra or not to bra?" with a resounding, "No way, y'all!" And despite covering plenty of ground on the road to recovery, Britney has still gotta be Britney. And that means letting her Cheetos roam free. And why shouldn't she, other than potential lawsuits over accidental eye-pokings? With so much of her post-psych-ward life controlled by others, Spears undoubtedly wants to exert her independence where she can, so we all just have to make the breast of it.