Undressed for May 12

By Kat Giantis

Gran Theft Spot-o: "Heavens to Betsy, where did my casual separates go?" cried Mary-Kate Olsen's great-grandma. "I know they were hanging in the Chiffarobe before 'Wheel of Fortune' came on. Goodness gracious, I bet that whippersnapper Mary-Kate has been at my clothes again. If I've told her once, I've told her a thousand times: My silk, leopard-print blouse from Penney's and my woman's-size black pants with the elastic waistband are the only things I wear to the all-you-can-eat early bird buffet at Golden Corral. Thank goodness she didn't help herself to the fancy fringed pocketbook I picked up at Dollywood, which I put right over there on the credenza ... Oh, sweet merciful McGillicuddy! The little hooligan took that, too! At least she left my stash of Werther's hard candies alone."