Undressed for Nov. 11

By Kat Giantis

The Thigh and Mighty: Beyoncé is a shining example of what an ambitious young woman can accomplish through talent and hard work. She sings, she dances, she acts, she models. She's won a truckload of awards and the top spot on Forbes' list of the richest stars under 30. She even got Jay-Z to put a ring on it. In short, she can bring home the bacon and fry it up in a pan. The problem? Painful splatter burns caused by frying up that bacon while decked out in slinky lingerie. The knockout chart-topper hits the stage at the MTV Europe Awards in a racy red teddy and matching garter-belted but saggily Nana-kneed thigh-high stockings. Does she look fabulous? Sure. But the price of sexiness is high. And Beyoncé pays by proving that just because a woman has wealth, power and influence, she might still have to strut around in public looking like Satan's ultimate pinup girl.

