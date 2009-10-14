Undressed for Oct. 14

By Kat Giantis

That Sinking Feline: Paris Hilton loves animals, even if her warm and fuzzy feelings for all creatures great and small (all right, mostly small) aren't always returned in kind. Remember when her once ubiquitous lapdog Tinkerbell made an unsuccessful break for freedom, or that time her pet kinkajou Baby Luv chomped on her arm? Recently, the reverse Dr. Dolittle plunked down $4,500 for a miniature teacup porker she's cleverly christened Princess Pigelette. Unfortunately, it won't take long for the oinker to realize that it wasn't Hilton's first choice for a new pet. That honor goes to the super-cuddly leopard. See, for years Hilton has tried to add a majestic feline to her pint-sized menagerie, only to have boring old guy after boring old guy warn her about "predator" this and "man-eating" that. Whatever. She isn't about to give up on her big cat dream. The starlet keeps hope alive by vowing to cover herself in spots until the day comes when she has her very own leopard BFF to claw at her frenemies. And while some might consider donning speckled leggings with a complementary purse, headband and jacket a case of animal print overkill, for the sartorially self-indulgent Paris, it's just the right amount of kill.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Take a dive into the Paris Hilton Sleazy Boyfriend Pool